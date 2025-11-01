Five arrested after hundreds of juveniles gather, fight in Navy Yard on Halloween night: police

article

The Brief A large group of juveniles gathered Friday night in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard area, leading to fights and street closures. The crowd grew to several hundred people before police and federal partners dispersed it around 11 p.m. Five arrests were made by MPD, and one sergeant sustained minor injuries.



The Metropolitan Police Department has released new details after hundreds of juveniles gathered and caused ‘disorderly’ chaos in Washington, D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood on Halloween night. Multiple people were arrested after prompting a significant law enforcement response.

What we know:

According to MPD, officers first noticed groups of juveniles converging around 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 31, in the park area between First Street and New Jersey Avenue, SE, near the Navy Yard Metro Station. By 8 p.m., the crowd had grown to several hundred people.

Police said the gathering began peacefully but quickly escalated as fights broke out and groups started disrupting traffic and refusing orders to stay on the sidewalks. Additional MPD officers and partner agencies — including the Metro Transit Police, U.S. Capitol Police, the National Guard and members of a Federal Task Force — responded to help restore order.

By around 11 p.m., officers had reportedly cleared the park and directed many juveniles toward the Metro station. MPD maintained a heavy presence overnight to prevent further disturbances.

An MPD sergeant was knocked to the ground during the response and treated on scene for minor injuries, police said.

In a viral video posted to X, members of the National Guard can be seen dispersing the crowd.

Arrests

MPD confirmed five arrests related to the incident:

An 18-year-old male from Accokeek, Maryland – Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (Knife)

A 16-year-old male from Southwest D.C. – Public Consumption of Marijuana

A 15-year-old male from Southeast D.C. – Affray

A 14-year-old male from Southeast D.C. – Failure to Obey and Resisting Arrest

A 14-year-old male from Southwest D.C. – Failure to Obey and Resisting Arrest

Police said additional arrests were made by the Metro Transit Police.

The investigation remains ongoing, and MPD said it will continue to work with regional partners to review body-camera footage and social media videos from the scene.