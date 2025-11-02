DC curfew zones: 18 juveniles stopped first night

The Brief Special Juvenile Curfew Zones were enforced in four areas on Saturday night. A total of 18 juveniles were stopped for curfew violations. The citywide curfew will continue nightly until Wednesday, Nov. 5.



Eighteen juveniles were stopped for curfew violations during the first night of the Special Juvenile Curfew Zones, established by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Special Juvenile Curfew Zones established

The Metropolitan Police Department, under the direction of Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith, recently declared four Special Juvenile Curfew Zones Saturday evening in Navy Yard, the U Street Corridor, around Union Station and the Banneker Recreation Center.

Officers placed signs around each zone and informed juveniles of the curfew, which began at 11 p.m. Most complied and left the areas, the MPD says.

What we know:

At 10:40 p.m., 14 juveniles were stopped in the U Street Corridor. Later, two juveniles were stopped at 12:24 a.m. on New Jersey Avenue, Southeast, and another two at 2:51 a.m. on U Street, Northwest.

Curfew enforcement continues

The Special Juvenile Curfew Zones will remain in effect from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. each evening. The citywide curfew for those under 18 runs from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The curfew prohibits minors from being in public places or establishments unless involved in exempted activities. Exempted activities include traveling to and from a job, attending school or religious activities and more, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

What you can do:

Residents should be aware of the curfew times and ensure that minors comply with the regulations, the MPD says. Community members can assist by reporting any violations to the authorities.