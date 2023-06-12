DC council member's bill helps businesses afford security cameras

In an effort to stop crime in the District, one council member believes more security cameras could help.

"After seeing burglaries not just on H Street but in other places, it’s a tool we need to use," said Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen.

He introduced a bill Monday that would expand the District’s private security rebate program.

Currently, the program helps small businesses afford exterior security cameras. If Allen’s bill passes, it would also help them pay for interior cameras and glass break sensors too.

"We’re not talking about cameras watching people eat their meals, things like that," Allen explained. "You’re talking about the systems that really you turn on when you lock the doors, and you just want to know that the business is still there when you come back in the morning."

"We have to do something to kind of combat the crime," Joshua Hughes told FOX 5 when asked about Allen’s proposal. Hughes works at Aurora Market in Northwest, where they’ve dealt with crime before.

"You know D.C. is a wonderful city, but there are a lot of not-so-wonderful people who will try to take advantage of wonderful people and wonderful places," Hughes added.

Last week, city officials also announced plans to give DoorDash delivery drivers dash cams for free.

"They agree to share video footage from the camera if requested by MPD," Mayor Muriel Bowser said at the time.