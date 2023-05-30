Restaurant employee shot near busy H Street Corridor

A shooting in broad daylight in Northeast sent an employee of a popular breakfast spot to the hospital, and police are now looking for the suspect.

D.C. police responded to the 1400 block of H Street Northeast Tuesday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crime — in front of Tony's Place — they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation by police revealed that a disgruntled customer allegedly shot the employee.

Medics drove the victim to the hospital, police said, but at this time his condition has not been disclosed.

Police are looking for a thin man with long dreads tied into a bun. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and white shoes. If you see this man, police are advising you not to approach him. Instead, call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.