Police identify man shot, killed during car meetup in Prince George's County

Police in Prince George’s County have identified the man shot and killed following a car meet-up in the early morning hours Sunday as the search for a suspect continues.

Investigators say the victim is 26-year-old John Phipps, of Waldorf.

Phipps was shot around 1:45 a.m. on May 19 in a shopping center parking lot in the 6400 block of Marlboro Pike. He was found inside a car and was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

A second man was injured in the shooting but his wounds were non-life threatening.

A woman was also somehow injured in the incident but police have not clarified what may have happened to her.

Police say these car meetups have become a growing problem across the DMV.

"These car meets are a true concern to law enforcement both in our region and across the country. When the department is made aware of specific, credible intelligence, the agency plans accordingly and allocates resources to either prevent or disperse the gathering," Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said.

Earlier this month, Maryland lawmakers voted to approve a bill cracking down on reckless driving across the state.

House Bill 601, now passed, will increase the penalty from $500 to $1,000 in certain racing or reckless driving/exhibition driving situations. Actions prohibited include skidding, squealing, burning, or smoking tires, swerving, or swaying while skidding/drifting, purposefully revving your engines and grinding gears.

The bill also increases the points to your license. Guilty offenders could be looking at 8 to 12 points if convicted.

"As is evident in this case, these gatherings can turn violent. We don’t want to see anyone injured or killed. The PGPD has worked with lawmakers to strengthen the laws and penalties surrounding these car meets and will continue to do so," Aziz continued.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call 301-516-2512. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.