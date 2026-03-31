DC Council delays vote on teen curfew extension after Navy Yard incidents

The Brief The D.C. Council tabled emergency legislation to extend the city’s teen curfew on Tuesday. The decision leaves uncertainty about the temporary curfew, enacted amid rising teen gatherings across the District. The Council has opted to revisit the issue after the current law expires next month.



The D.C. Council has tabled emergency legislation that would have extended the city’s ability to impose teen curfews, opting instead to revisit the issue after the current law expires next month, Council members confirmed to FOX 5 on Tuesday.

Where things stand:

The decision leaves uncertainty around the future of the temporary curfew policy, which has been in place for several months as city leaders respond to a rise in large, unsupervised teen gatherings across the District.

"As adults, we cannot abdicate our responsibility to respond to behaviors that put young people or our community at risk." — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser

The move comes two weeks after a large teen gathering in Navy Yard that devolved into violence and robberies, prompting renewed calls from some leaders to maintain the curfew authority.

What they're saying:

Supporters of the curfew, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, argue the measure has been an effective preventative tool. Bowser also shared flyers with the council advertising upcoming teen meetups, saying the curfew allows police to designate limited zones with earlier curfew hours when groups of more than 10 youths plan to gather or fight, according to Council members.

In response to the Council's decision, Bowser said she was "deeply disappointed," in a statement.

"We all want our young people to be able to socialize in age-appropriate ways and in environments that are safe for themselves, for their peers and for the entire community," she said. "But as adults, we cannot abdicate our responsibility to respond to behaviors that put young people or our community at risk. I urge the Council to reconsider."

Under the proposed extension, the curfew would have lasted through late September while lawmakers continue work on permanent legislation.

What's next:

Council members now plan to take up the emergency curfew measure in early May, after the current law expires.