DC Council to consider extension of juvenile curfew

The Brief D.C. Council will vote Tuesday on extending the juvenile curfew. The move follows recent large teen gatherings, including a violent March 14 incident. Some members question its effectiveness as curfew zones have seen continued crowds.



The D.C. Council on Tuesday will consider whether to extend the city’s juvenile curfew in several neighborhoods through the summer.

What we know:

The vote comes two weeks after a large teen gathering in Navy Yard turned chaotic, leading to arrests and gunfire.

The current curfew legislation expires April 15, and councilmembers will decide whether to keep it in place until September 25. Some members have signaled they may not support an extension.

RELATED: DC sets juvenile curfew zones in Navy Yard, U Street corridor this weekend

Navy Yard, U Street, the Wharf and Chinatown have all been designated curfew zones in recent months following a series of so‑called "teen takeovers." When police declare an emergency curfew zone, anyone under 18 is barred from gathering in groups of nine or more starting at 8 p.m. A citywide curfew then runs from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Despite the zones, police say large gatherings have continued, and no curfew‑violation arrests have been made. While some have questioned the law’s effectiveness, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson maintains it remains a useful tool.

The debate follows a March 14 incident in Navy Yard in which a teen takeover turned violent. Police are now asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of assaulting two minors and stealing their clothing and cell phones.

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