DC Council votes down extension of city’s summer youth curfew

The D.C. Council voted Tuesday against extending the city’s emergency summer youth curfew — a program that aimed to keep teens off the streets after dark.

The decision now ends a policy that had been in place for the past three months.

What we know:

Councilwoman Brooke Pinto was leading this effort to extend the three-month emergency youth curfew — not only as a proactive approach to safety, but because she says it’s been effective. There were no arrests in these zones.

Several council members were uncomfortable with the extension being done in this way.

"I’m not comfortable with moving forward," said Councilmember Robert White. "We probably should just hold a hearing. If we believe it’s a good tool, let’s just say that and have that debate."

In the seven zones impacted by the summer youth curfew, anyone aged 17 and under was not allowed to be in public after 11 p.m.

It was not a broad brush across the District, but specific locations where night crime and large gatherings of youth had become an issue, such as U Street and Navy Yard.

Some council members argued the curfews helped reduce late-night violence.

"This has been an effective tool. I view it as being proactive — not after we’ve had an incident, but before. Especially around DCPS games." said Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker.

What's next:

If a more permanent bill is introduced, a hearing will have to be held, and public input will be requested.