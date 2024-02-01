DC carjacking suspects fired shots at vehicle owner during getaway

Authorities are looking for suspects they say carjacked a vehicle from a D.C. gas station then fired at the owner as they sped away.

The incident happened on Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. at a Mobile station in the 2200 block of Bladensburg Road in the northeast.

FOX 5’s Shomari Stone says a man parked his Dodge Charger at the pump and left it running while he paid for gas.

When he walked out, the man told Stone says he saw a carjacker get out of a Toyota, hop into his vehicle, and drive away. The suspects then allegedly fire shots at him as they flee.

Stone says another driver in an SUV watched the incident unfold and followed the suspects to 16th Street where more shots were allegedly fired from the carjacked vehicle.

The bullets struck the SUV and other vehicles in the area. "We were just in the house right by, and we were all just chatting and talking. We heard a bunch of gunshots. We assumed it was far away, but it was like right by us," the car owner told Stone in an exclusive interview.

No one was shot and no injuries were reported. The Dodge Charger was recovered. Police are still searching for suspects.

