Community demands accountability for juvenile crimes at carjacking panel in Southeast

City leaders and community advocates gathered in D.C. Tuesday at the Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital in Southeast to discuss juvenile crime, specifically carjackings.

FOX 5 spoke with a father – who was part of the panel – whose son had committed a crime in D.C.

He said it’s frustrating that officials are not creating real solutions to fight what he’s calling an "epidemic."

Back in February 2021, Kevin McGilly heard sirens and saw flashing lights. He witnessed police arresting his 15-year-old foster son for carjacking an Uber driver.

"It was a very shocking thing to see," McGilly said.

He said the teen spent the night in lock up and his charges were dismissed immediately.

"By choosing – which is we did here in the District for years – to minimize the problem, to ignore the problem, not to have consequences, not to try and suppress the problem before it spread, it has spread to very many more kids," McGilly explained.

McGilly met with city leaders expressing worry that crime was going to get out of control.

"I warned them that if they didn’t take vigorous action soon, it was going to explode and it did," he said.

In an effort to find solutions, panelists had a conversation surrounding two articles on carjacking published in the Hill Rag and East of the River Newspapers: "Why Do Kids Carjack?" and Carjacking is "No Big Deal."

D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen moderated the panel.

During the discussion, residents did not hold back with voicing their concerns. Many questioned why kids aren’t being held accountable.

"We as a city and community need to be much more focused on prevention and surrounding young people and their families with resources if we want to be safer in the long run. We cannot prosecute and arrest our way out of it," said D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb.

Schwalb also mentioned that there needs to be less finger-pointing amongst government entities and instead – a focus on working together.

FOX 5’s Sierra Fox asked Councilmember Allen about the recall efforts against him. He replied that he is aware, but Ward 6 has overwhelmingly reelected him three times and he is proud to serve.

In addition, Fox asked for his response to those who call him soft on crime and a contributor to the skyrocketing crime rates.

"Sierra, you know there’s lots of misinformation that happens out there," he said. "I’ve helped lead council, over half a billion dollars for MPD funding, helped grow our cadet program, helped increase penalties … criminal penalties for gun crimes so we know that we gotta have a smart and balanced approach and hold accountable people who commit violence in our city and also work to solve the big problems."