DC biking bill focused on the 'Idaho Stop' causing controversy

It's something you may have seen before but didn't know that it had an official name: the Idaho Stop. A new bill introduced in the DC Council would make it legal in the District. So, what is it and why is it a priority?

The Idaho Stop is essentially bikers treating a stop sign as a yield sign, looking all ways and proceeding through the intersection without having to fully stop.

Advocates for it say it's a commonsense safety measure for bikers that keeps them safe. However, some drivers say they aren't so sure.

As of now, the law says bikers have to follow the same traffic laws as drivers.

The Idaho Stop was unanimously recommended by the DC Bicycle Advisory Committee, which has representatives from each ward.

Idaho passed it in the early 80s and eight states, including Delaware, have added similar laws in the last five years.

DePaul University professor Joe Schwieterman studies the Idaho Stop and spoke to FOX 5, saying overall, it does make bikers safer.

"The data shows that people are cognizant of risks and often the unsafest place you can be is standing at an intersection waiting for traffic to go by when often it can be best to assess the situation, get out of harm's way, and that may mean not making a full stop but making a yield kind of move and proceeding safely from there," says Schwieterman.

Many drivers still say the Idaho Stop is a bad idea. Even AAA says they believe bikers and drivers should have to follow the same laws.

A spokesperson for Councilwoman Mary Cheh says she supports the bill and if it passes, she believes it would emphasize the need to share the road for both bikers and drivers.