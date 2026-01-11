Man killed in weekend shooting on Annapolis Road in Odenton, homicide investigation underway

article

The Brief A 45-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Odenton, police say. Officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound on Annapolis Road. Detectives are asking the public for information as the investigation continues.



Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County after a man was found with a gunshot wound and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

What we know:

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Fire department personnel treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 45-year-old Timothy Leslie Randolph, of Baltimore.

Investigation

Detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Department Homicide Unit responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.

Police said the case remains active and ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-4731.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700, contacting Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP, or submitting a tip online.