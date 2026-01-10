DC man charged with murder in death of MPD Officer Terry Bennett

The Brief A Washington, D.C. man has been charged with murder in the death of an MPD officer. Prosecutors say the officer was struck by a speeding vehicle while assisting at a crash. The suspect is being held without bond as the case proceeds.



A Washington, D.C. man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed in the vehicular death of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Terry Bennett, federal prosecutors announced.

What we know:

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro announced that Jerrold Lonnell Coates, 47, of Washington, D.C., has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed in connection with Officer Bennett’s death.

Officer Bennett was struck on Dec. 23, 2025, while assisting at the scene of a separate traffic crash on eastbound I-695 just after the merge with the Third Street Tunnel.

According to court documents, Officer Bennett had his cruiser lights activated and road flares deployed while standing outside his marked police vehicle to protect another driver involved in the earlier crash.

Prosecutors said a silver 2007 Volvo XC90 was traveling at a high rate of speed through slowed traffic, swerved, and struck Officer Bennett.

Officer’s injuries and death

Court documents state that Officer Bennett was thrown into the air by the impact and suffered blunt force trauma injuries.

He was taken to Washington Hospital Center, where doctors determined he had sustained a traumatic brain injury and a possible spinal injury.

Officer Bennett was pronounced dead on Jan. 7, 2026, after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

Court proceedings

Coates made his initial appearance before Superior Court Magistrate Judge Philip A. Medley on Jan. 10.

The judge found probable cause and ordered Coates held without bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 2, 2026, before Judge Rainey Brandt.

Investigation

The case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamie Carter.

Interim MPD Chief Jeffrey Carroll joined officials in announcing the charges.