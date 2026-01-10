DC man charged with second-degree murder in pedestrian’s death near White House

article

The Brief A 20-year-old D.C. man has been charged with second-degree murder while armed. Prosecutors say a speeding crash killed a pedestrian near the White House. The suspect is being held without bond as the case moves forward.



A Washington, D.C. man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed in connection with a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian near the White House on January 7, federal prosecutors announced.

What we know:

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro announced that Santana Matthews, 20, of Washington, D.C., has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed in the death of Marckell Williams, 26.

The crash happened on Jan. 7, in the area of 16th Street and L Street Northwest.

According to prosecutors, a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound at a high rate of speed in the 1100 block of 16th Street entered the intersection against a red light and collided with a Toyota Corolla that had the right-of-way on L Street.

The impact caused the Malibu to strike Williams, who was walking eastbound in a crosswalk with the right-of-way. Three additional vehicles stopped at a red light northbound on 16th Street were also damaged.

After the crash

Prosecutors said Matthews was the driver and sole occupant of the Malibu and attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended by responding officers.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene, but Williams was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts failed. Matthews and two other people involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Court proceedings

Matthews made his initial appearance before Superior Court Magistrate Judge Dorsey G. Jones on Jan. 8, 2026. The judge found probable cause and ordered Matthews held without bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 27, 2026.

Big picture view:

The case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamie Carter. Interim MPD Chief Jeffrey Carroll joined officials in announcing the charges.