Family of CEO killed in Fairfax County concerned about suspect's potential insanity plea

The family of a CEO who was killed while asleep in his Northern Virginia home is concerned about a potential insanity plea from the suspect.

According to Fairfax County prosecutors, no decisions have been made regarding the next steps in this case, but the family of the man who was murdered says they don’t like the direction that the case is going.

What they're saying:

The family of Donorsee CEO Gret Glyer is concerned that the man accused of murdering him, 36-year-old Joshua Danehower, could get an insanity plea agreement that would allow him not to serve prison time, but instead will be sentenced to a mental institution.

Fairfax County prosecutors say that while Glyer was in bed next to his wife, Danehower shot him nearly a dozen times in June 2022.

The Glyer family told FOX 5 that prosecutors told them about the potential for a plea deal that would deem Danehower is not guilty due to reasons of insanity.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 reached out to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and received an email saying, "Regarding insanity proceedings: The judicial process relies heavily on third-party clinical experts to determine if a defendant’s mental state at the time of an offense meets the legal definition of insanity, thus remanding the individual indefinitely to a Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services facility."

Again, prosecutors say no decision has been made regarding a plea agreement.

The Glyer family wants this case to go to trial. The next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.