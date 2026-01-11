Heat lamp near chicken coop likely sparked $1M Montgomery County house fire, officials say

article

The Brief A large single-family home was heavily damaged in an overnight fire in Montgomery County. Fire officials say the blaze started under a rear deck and spread through the structure. The lone occupant escaped safely; no injuries were reported.



A large single-family home in Montgomery County was heavily damaged and partially collapsed after an overnight fire that spread rapidly through the structure.

What we know:

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched just before 12:40 a.m. to the 15800 block of Phillips Oaks Drive, off Spencerville Road, after an automatic fire alarm activation.

Firefighters arriving on scene encountered heavy fire conditions and requested additional resources as flames spread throughout the home.

Officials said the fire grew to involve the entire structure, prompting defensive firefighting operations and the use of aerial tower ladder pipes.

Firefighting response

More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene as crews worked to contain the fire and protect nearby properties.

Fire officials reported a partial collapse of the structure during the incident.

The fire was brought under control, and crews remained on scene to manage conditions and ensure no further hazards.

Cause and damage

Fire officials said the fire originated outside the home under a rear deck, near a chicken coop.

A heat lamp is believed to be the likely ignition source.

The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage, according to officials.

Occupant escapes

Fire officials said the lone occupant heard a noise, noticed fire involving the deck area, and was able to escape the home safely.

The occupant went to a neighboring house and called 911.

No injuries were reported.