DC bar where 3 people were stabbed must face hearing with Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Board

The future of a Northwest D.C. bar is in question after three people were stabbed there overnight Monday.

It’s closed for now, and it’s not yet clear exactly when the doors will reopen.

The stabbing occurred just before 12:45 a.m. Monday and the motive for the attack is still unknown. No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

Outside of both Empire and Sound Bar in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood, closure notices on both doors say they will be closed for no more than 96 hours but neighbors say it should stay closed beyond that.

"Examples need to be set in the community. We’re being failed by all of the responsible parties who can help set that example be set," neighbor Frank Chauvin said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Chauvin and another neighbor spoke with FOX 5 saying they believe the 9th Street area is oversaturated with liquor licenses, adding that they are pushing for a moratorium to be placed on more taverns.

A hearing on that issue won’t be until later this month but FOX 5 has confirmed there will be a private meeting Wednesday before the Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis board. It will be held over Sound Bar.

The Executive Director of Shaw Main Streets, Alexander Padro, says typically, the hearing will be over root causes of the public safety issues.

"The board is going to be particularly interested to hear whether the security plan is being adhered to," Padro said.

FOX 5 spoke with the general manager of Sound Bar Tuesday. He says they have never had a violent incident like this, adding they have security at this business. He says he’s disappointed and noted that the police investigation is still ongoing.