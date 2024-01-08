3 stabbed at Empire Lounge DC after argument: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for suspects after they say three people were stabbed at a Washington, D.C. bar following an argument.
The stabbing occurred just before 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Empire Lounge DC in the 1900 block of 9th Street in the northwest.
The motive for the stabbings, and the condition of the men, are unknown. No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.
