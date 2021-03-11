DC AG suing Dupont Circle gym owner for violating COVID-19 restrictions

The District’s Attorney General is suing a Dupont Circle gym’s owners for reportedly violating the city’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to the AG’s office, the Washington Sports Club’s location in the neighborhood has neglected to enforce the District’s mask order and also failed to enforce social distancing guidelines.

READ MORE: DC Attorney General sues company for alleged price gouging of gasoline

D.C. has established a number of guidelines for gyms and other establishments to stall the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The overwhelming majority of D.C. businesses comply with D.C. law. Washington Sports Club’s reckless disregard of these measures not only endangers its staff and patrons, but also all District residents. My office will continue to hold businesses who do not adhere to measures designed to combat spread of COVID-19 accountable," Attorney General Karl Racine said.

READ MORE: DC's AG sues Washington Hebrew over day care allegations

Advertisement

The New York City-based company maintains gyms in Columbia Heights and Glover Park as well.

The AG’s office has sued them three times for alleged activities that included deceptive business practices and continuing to charge customers who had canceled their membership.

In addition, the gym’s prior owner refused to credit fees and memberships when it was closed due to the pandemic.



