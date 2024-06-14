The sweltering heat in the Washington, D.C. region on Friday prompted the city to implement its Heat Emergency Plan and open its cooling centers.

Temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s are expected in the area. But the combination of the heat and humidity could push the heat index values up several degrees. The District implements the Heat Emergency Plan when the forecast of the temperature or heat index is 95 degrees or above.

During heat emergencies, residents are urged to seek relief from the heat when possible, drink plenty of fluids, and check on seniors and other vulnerable neighbors. Keeping pets indoors and wearing appropriate clothing can also help.

READ MORE: Public pools in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to help beat the heat

DC activates Heat Emergency Plan, cooling centers amid extreme heat

Cooling centers can be found in all of D.C.’s Wards. An interactive 2024 cooling center map can be found online to help locate the ones closest to you. Anyone who needs transportation to a cooling center can call the shelter hotline at 202-399-7093 or dial 311.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that she will also switch spray parks from weekend-only operations to daily operations one-week early beginning Monday in anticipation of next week’s heat wave. Pools are only open on weekends until June 24. The full schedule and locations of pools can be found online.

The full Heat Emergency Plan list can be found on the city's website.