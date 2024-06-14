Public pools in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to help beat the heat

As the DMV anticipates a week of rising temperatures, residents looking to fight the heat wave do not have to venture far thanks to the large network of public pools located in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Public pools in DC

The Department of Parks and Recreation offers a comprehensive list of available indoor pools, outdoor pools and spray parks in D.C. For those looking to cool down this weekend, each of D.C.'s public pools are open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starting on Monday, June 24 all outdoor pools will be open six days a week.

Each of the listed pools are free for DC residents. While non-residents must purchase a daily or seasonal pass to use the pools, the price remains affordable at $4 for children and $7 for adults. Passes can be purchased here.

Location: 2500 Georgia Ave NW

Banneker Pool continues to be one of the most popular pools in the city. The large pool is perfect for both beginners and advanced swimmers and accommodates many people looking to have summer fun. Centrally located on Georgia Ave, this pool can be accessed by the Shaw/Howard metro station and the 70 bus.

Location: 2860 Mills Avenue, NE

This scenic community pool is located on the east end of Langdon Park at the bottom of two hills. It is easily accessible by the Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro Station off the Red Line. Along with the outdoor pool, it also contains a spray park which is perfect for younger children!

Location: 1800 Anacostia Drive SE

Set along the banks of the Anacostia River, this peaceful pool offers plenty of activities to keep residents occupied all summer long. The nearest Metro is the Green line off the Anacostia Station, as well as the A31, A32, A33, B2, and U2 bus lines.

Public pools in Maryland

For Maryland residents, Montgomery County features seven pools that are open from 1p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 8 p.m. on the weekends.

Location: 6300 Hillandale RD, Bethesda, MD 20815

This pool features everything from a six-lane lap pool to two diving boards and a "drop" slide. Perfect for families looking to spend a whole day poolside. For those who want to continue the fun all summer, the location also offers swim lessons, competitive programs and water fitness.

Location: 1201 Jackson Road, Silver Spring

The Martin Luther King Jr. Outdoor Pool is the pool of your childhood dreams. It features a diving board, a lazy river and two different slides, not to mention a sprawling eight-lane, 25-meter course into the diving area.

Location: 14715 Good Hope Rd, Silver Spring

For those who prefer to dip their toes rather than take a full plunge, the spray ground located at the Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center is the perfect place to cool down.

Public pools in Virginia

NOVA residents have over 40 options for summer pool fun, from neighborhood pools to waterparks, though most of the pools require payment from all visitors regardless of residency status.

Location: 1609 Cameron St, Alexandria

This outdoor pool features lap lanes, a diving board and a kiddie pool. It's also an affordable option for residents and non-residents alike, with entry price of $6 or less.

Location: 6060 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Ocean Dunes in Arlington has the vibe of being at the beach without the drive. Located within Upton Hill Regional Park, the watermark includes a 500-gallon dumping bucket, water slides and more!

This Western-themed pool has slides, flumes, a lazy river and more.