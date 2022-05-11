DC Abortion Protests: What to know about this weekend's 'Bans Off DC' March

Demonstrations in support of abortion rights have been taking place across the U.S. and in the D.C. region ever since the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion that appears to strike down Roe v. Wade. This weekend, Planned Parenthood is planning multiple marches in support of abortion access in the DMV.

The event is called "Bans Off DC" and was organized by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Women's March, MoveOn and UltraViolet.

"The people in your community and across the country deserve the power and freedom to make their own personal reproductive health care decisions," the event page says. Together we will send a strong message that abortion access must be protected and supported."

Here's everything you need to know about the event in D.C. and the others the organizations are hosting across the DMV.

D.C. March Details

The event will begin at 12 p.m. on May 14 at the northeast side of the Washington Monument. The march to the Supreme Court will begin at 2 p.m.

No speakers have been announced, but event organizers note that ASL interpreters will be on a stage and videos will be shown on screens.

An exact route for the march has also not been announced.

Organizers encourage participants to wear masks and social distance.

Security Measures

A tall security fence was erected around the Supreme Court Building last week. The fencing is similar to what was set up around the Capitol following last year's riot. The barrier in front of the Supreme Court, however, does not encircle the entire building.

The demonstrations have been peaceful with pro-life and pro-choice protestors voicing their opinions on the contentious topic.

In addition, a bill extending security protections to immediate family members of U.S. Supreme Court justices cleared the Senate this week.

It would expand protections from the Supreme Court Police to the immediate family members of Supreme Court justices as protestors have begun demonstrating at the homes of conservative supreme court justices.

Recent Demonstrations

Thousands of people have shown up to protest at the Supreme Court, both in support of and against abortion.

Demonstrators have also gone to the homes of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Samuel Alito to protest in support of abortion access.

Justice Alito was the author of the leaked draft opinion.

Protests Across DMV

Here are more "Bans Off" marches happening this weekend in Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia:

Frederick, MD

- Saturday, May 14

- 2 to 3:30 p.m.

- 1 N Market St.

Baltimore, MD

- Saturday, May 14

- 12 to 2 p.m.

- Location subject to change

Charlottesville, VA

- Saturday, May 14

- 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

- Federal Courthouse: 255 W Main St.

Richmond, VA

- Saturday, May 14

- 2 to 4 p.m.

- Location subject to change

Virginia Beach, VA

- Saturday, May 14

- 1 to 3 p.m.

- Virginia Beach City Hall: 2401 Courthouse Dr. # 1

Charleston, WV

- Saturday, May 14

- 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

- Taylor Books: 226 Capitol St