Pro-abortion protesters rally outside Maryland homes of Supreme Court Justices

Pro-abortion protesters marched to the homes of Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh Saturday night for a "Candlelight vigil for Roe v. Wade."

The protest began at a local café in Chevy Chase, Maryland before they began their march to the homes of Roberts and Kavanaugh, with a flyer for the event stating that they will protest outside the houses "for reproductive freedom."

Protesters could be heard chanting "Keep abortion safe and legal" during the protest.

Images of coat hangers could also be seen chalked on the street where the march took place.

A left-wing group called ShutDown DC is also planning on holding another protest outside of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's house on May 9.

"The evening of Monday, May 9, we will hold a vigil for all these rights that Alito is threatening to take away. Because it’s been impossible to reach him at the Supreme Court (especially now with the enormous fences), we will do it at his home. At 7:30 pm we will gather at a nearby location and walk together to his house. At the foot of his driveway, on the public street, we will light candles and speakers will share their testimony. We will hold a moment of silence for the rights we know are ours, then walk back together to the meeting location," a description for the event states.

