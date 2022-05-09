Pro-abortion protestors march to Justice Alito's Northern Virginia home

A large group of protestors marched to Justice Samuel Alito's Northern Virginia home Monday to hold a candlelight vigil.

Protestors chanted "Our bodies, our choice," and "We are not your incubators" as they walked through Justice Alito's Alexandria neighborhood.

The demonstration was organized by #ShutDownDC and the vigil was held "for all these rights that Alito is threatening to take away." On their website, the group called Justice Alito’s draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade "beyond alarming."

"Because it’s been impossible to reach him at the Supreme Court (especially now with the enormous fences), we will do it at his home," #ShutDownDC wrote on the event page. "At the foot of his driveway, on the public street, we will light candles and speakers will share their testimony. We will hold a moment of silence for the rights we know are ours, then walk back together to the meeting location."

#ShutDownDC states that if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade it would not only allow states to outlaw abortion, but the ruling could also be used to allow states to outlaw contraception, same-sex marriage, protections for LGBTQ folks, and even interracial marriage.