Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on lockdown following reported bomb threat

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School is under a lockdown this morning after school officials reported that a bomb threat was made towards the school.

Montgomery County Police say they are on scene and investigating the validity of the threat.

The school has sent out several alerts since being made aware of the threat, telling both parents and students to stay away from the campus.

"Students if you are off campus, do not come back to the building. We are in a lockdown. More updates will be shared once we have more information," one message read.

"Parents please do not come to B-CC at this time. You will not be permitted to come onto campus at this time. All students are in a lockdown and will remain in a secure site," the other said.

Montgomery County police say they will continue to provide updates via X and that more information will be released as it becomes available.



