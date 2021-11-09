DC 16-year-old stabbed 41-year-old man to death, police say
WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old from Southeast D.C. is facing murder charges after he allegedly stabbed a man to death Monday night.
According to D.C. police, the teenager attacked 41-year-old Dameon Yates in the 1600 block of R Street, Southeast.
Police responded to the scene around 8:20 p.m. and found him "unconscious and unresponsive."
They charged the teenager on Tuesday with second-degree murder while armed.