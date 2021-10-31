SUV with 5-year-old boy inside stolen near Capitol Hill

Police say an SUV with a 5-year-old boy inside was stolen Saturday evening in the District's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The theft happened around 6:45 p.m. outside a Chipotle restaurant located at 413 S. 8th St. SE.

The victim told police that his 5-year-old son was strapped in a car seat inside the stolen Toyota Highlander.

Police say the victim's son was later found safe by a citizen at 16th and E streets Northeast.

A police officer later found the stolen Highlander at 1720 Corcoran St. NE. The SUV was returned to its owner.