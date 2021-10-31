Woman stabbed to death inside Southeast DC apartment

article

A woman is dead after an apparent stabbing Saturday night in Southeast D.C.

Police say they arrived to the scene around 9:37 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road SE.

They found the victim, 28-year-old Chatia Taylor of Southeast, suffering from apparent stab wounds inside an apartment. Officials pronounced Taylor dead at the scene.

Police did not share any information on potential suspects or a motive. Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. Police at (202) 727-9099.