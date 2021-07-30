Dave Chappelle performs at The Anthem in DC as mask mandate set to be reinstated

D.C.'s new mask mandate goes into effect Saturday just as The Anthem has its first show since March 2020: the DMV's own Dave Chappelle.

The new mask mandate applies to anyone over the age of two regardless of vaccination status. In southwest D.C. Friday night, most people were in favor of the new mandate, but not everyone.

"I think everybody should put it on, keep it on," says Sheila Chapman.

"You can wear a mask, you cannot, but vaccinated people have done their part and I don’t think they need to wear a mask anymore," says Mario Thaqi.

Some entertainment venues were already requiring a mask, even before the new mandate, including The Anthem, which also required masks for Chappelle's show.

No word yet on how long this new mandate will remain in effect.