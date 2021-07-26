Dave Chappelle returning to DC to reopen The Anthem

One of the District’s favorite son’s is coming home to open The Anthem this weekend.

Dave Chappelle is slated to perform at the Southwest Waterfront venue on Friday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show featuring the Silver Spring native and Duke Ellington School of the Arts graduate – and one of America’s most beloved comedians – will go on sale today at 5 p.m.

Like many venues and concert halls in the District, The Anthem was forced to close its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses in D.C. are gradually beginning to bounce back, however, as the region’s vaccination campaign continues to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Masks will be required for those attending Chappelle’s show Friday night.

