Activists rally against data center proposal in Manassas

In Northern Virginia, another battle is brewing over data centers in the heart of residential neighborhoods in Prince William County.

Community activists held a news conference and a rally Monday afternoon to bring attention to a proposal that would bring data centers to the Potomac Technology Park if it were to move forward.

"They’re going to definitely impact our quality of life, we're going to suffer through 10 to 20 years of construction, dirt, diesel equipment. There's not enough power, so that's going to affect all of the county when they have to put the new transmission lines to support the data centers," said Gainesville resident Paula Daly.

The site, 51 acres adjacent to Prince William Forest Park along Route 234 in Manassas, could be rezoned to construct a one-million-square-foot data center. The Prince William Forest Park is reportedly the largest protected natural area in the region.

FOX 5 has learned the Department of Interior National Park Service has stated opposition to this project on numerous occasions.

But supporters of the data centers say they could bring revenue to the area, increase property values and add jobs.

FOX 5 reached out to Arlington-based Plaza Realty Management Incorporated and has yet to hear back.