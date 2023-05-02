Data center community meeting canceled amidst controversy

The subject of data centers continues to cause controversy in Northern Virginia where a community meeting on the issue was canceled Tuesday night.

QTS, a data center developer, planned to meet with residents Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Haymarket – but plans were canceled due to safety concerns.

Members of the Coalition to Protect Prince William County hosted a rally against data centers last week in Woodbridge, and planned a similar protest for Tuesday night. But those plans changed after the venue canceled QTS' open house meeting.

"The event venue unfortunately was distressed to learn of some potential disruption from local advocates and based on their concerns around civil disorder, chose to elect to cancel the event," said Nick Blessing, the Director of Public Policy for QTS Data Centers." "There were some notifications sent by local activist groups intending to demonstrate outside the event."

Elena Schlossberg, Executive Director of Coalition to Protect Prince William County, says the event was canceled for another reason.

"What we understand is that the Hilton did not want this toxic environment in their establishment," said Schlossberg.

FOX 5 is told the Hilton canceled the event for the "safety and security of our guests, patrons and team members."

Nick Blessing with QTS Data Centers said the meeting was an opportunity to hear from the community.

"I’m a little disappointed that it has gotten to this point. This is supposed to be civil discourse. An opportunity for citizens to engage one another constructively debate ideas and provide feedback," said Blessing.

QTS plans to build about 16 buildings over almost 900 acres of land. But Schlossberg says data centers will destroy homes, history and natural resources.

"Let me be clear. This area that we are in is not appropriate," said Schlossberg. "You’re in the wrong place and like Disney, you’re going to go away."