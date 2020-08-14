Dan Snyder being pressured to sell Washington Football Team: report

Minority partners of Washington's NFL team are trying to pressure Dan Snyder to sell the franchise, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The latest report comes after weeks of intense scrutiny of the Washington Football Team's operations. A group of 15 female former employees accused executives of sexual harassment and verbal abuse in a report from the Washington Post last month.

The team is also in the process of rebranding after retiring its "Redskins" nickname and logo under pressure from sponsors.

Earlier this month, Snyder sued an India-based online media company for defamation, alleging the news site accepted money to publish damaging, unfounded rumors about him. Snyder's lawsuit against the company, Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide, includes excerpts of now-deleted stories accusing the billionaire of involvement in sex trafficking and linking him to the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the New York Times reported.

The team has undergone other significant changes recently. President Bruce Allen was fired at the end of the 2019 season and coach Ron Rivera was hired on New Year's Day and given control of football operations. The team also announced this week that fans will not be permitted to attend home games at FedEx Field when the season starts this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX NEWS and The Associated Press contributed to this article