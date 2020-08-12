No fans at Washington football team games in 2020

Along with waiting for their team to select a new nickname, Washington football fans will also need to wait to see the team in person.

The club announced on Wednesday morning that – like a number of professional sports organizations in the era of COVID-19 – fans will not be permitted to attend home games at FedEx Field when the season starts this fall.

The organization declined to say that the ban on fans would be in effect throughout the season, saying instead that it will evaluate the situation during the course of the campaign.

The franchise says it is working with season ticket holders to find alternatives for their ticket plans.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has created havoc for Major League Baseball team, which even with a shortened season have had to muddle through a number of schedule changes due to confirmed cases in clubs.

