D.C.'s first confirmed coronavirus patient is out of the hospital and recovering at home, a spokesman for his church says.

Christ Church, Georgetown disclosed that Rector Tim Cole tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, making him the first person in the District known to have the disease.

As of Friday, Cole is feeling much better.

"The Rector was released from Georgetown Hospital on Friday evening,: a spokesman for the church tells Fox 5. "He is currently at home resting under a two week self quarantine."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered all church patrons to undergo self-quarantine after Cole's diagnosis.

There are now 342 reported coronavirus cases in the District as of Saturday night.

