Expand / Collapse search

Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 5 DC
article

WASHINGTON - Sen. Rand Paul says he has tested positive for coronavirus, making him the first U.S. senator confirmed to have the disease.

Paul's office tweeted the news Sunday afternoon:

As recently as this week Paul, a Kentucky Republican, was lobbying against a proposed coronavirus stimulus package working its way through Capitol Hill. Paul thought that payroll tax cuts for businesses would be more effective.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.