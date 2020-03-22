Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus
WASHINGTON - Sen. Rand Paul says he has tested positive for coronavirus, making him the first U.S. senator confirmed to have the disease.
Paul's office tweeted the news Sunday afternoon:
As recently as this week Paul, a Kentucky Republican, was lobbying against a proposed coronavirus stimulus package working its way through Capitol Hill. Paul thought that payroll tax cuts for businesses would be more effective.
