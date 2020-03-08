Georgetown pastor has coronavirus, church says

article

The rector of a historic Episcopal church in Georgetown came down with the first confirmed case of coronavirus in D.C., the church says.

A representative for Christ Church, Georgetown on O Street NW tells Fox 5 that the pastor tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

The pastor is in his 50s. His illness led the church to cancel services Sunday.

There are now seven "presumptive positive" coronavirus cases in the D.C. area: two in Washington; two in Fairfax County, Virginia and three in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The patients in Maryland and Virginia all traveled on a Nile River cruise that's now quarantined because of the outbreak on board.

The 2nd case in D.C. is a Nigerian who was traveling in the area.

A person who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, and two people who visited the AIPAC conference at the Washington Convention Center this month also have since tested positive for the virus.

Local officials call the cases "presumptive positive" because they must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, despite the patients testing positive for the disease.

The church announced the news on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon:

WATCH: Virginia health officials brief the media Sunday:

