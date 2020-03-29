Trump brags about TV ratings as reported coronavirus cases climb past 135K in U.S.
WASHINGTON - The United States now leads the world in reported coronavirus cases, but President Trump's mind Sunday afternoon is apparently on the ratings for his TV appearances:
The social media flex drew questions from many on Twitter, including even Fox News' senior political correspondent Brit Hume:
Johns Hopkins University now reports more than 135,000 coronavirus cases in the United States, and nearly 2,400 deaths.
The latest victims include a basketball coach at Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, a resident in a Carroll County nursing home and two people in Arlington.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's foremost infectious disease expert, predicted up to 200,000 Americans will eventually die from COVID-19 during his own TV appearance Sunday morning.
