Trump brags about TV ratings as reported coronavirus cases climb past 135K in U.S.

U.S.
FOX 5 DC
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives back to the White House on March 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump traveled to Norfolk, Virginia to attend a departure ceremony for the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, whi

WASHINGTON - The United States now leads the world in reported coronavirus cases, but President Trump's mind Sunday afternoon is apparently on the ratings for his TV appearances:

The social media flex drew questions from many on Twitter, including even Fox News' senior political correspondent Brit Hume:

Johns Hopkins University now reports more than 135,000 coronavirus cases in the United States, and nearly 2,400 deaths.

The latest victims include a basketball coach at Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, a resident in a Carroll County nursing home and two people in Arlington. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's foremost infectious disease expert, predicted up to 200,000 Americans will eventually die from COVID-19 during his own TV appearance Sunday morning.

