Trump brags about TV ratings as reported coronavirus cases climb past 135K in U.S.

The United States now leads the world in reported coronavirus cases, but President Trump's mind Sunday afternoon is apparently on the ratings for his TV appearances:

The social media flex drew questions from many on Twitter, including even Fox News' senior political correspondent Brit Hume:

Johns Hopkins University now reports more than 135,000 coronavirus cases in the United States, and nearly 2,400 deaths.

The latest victims include a basketball coach at Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, a resident in a Carroll County nursing home and two people in Arlington.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's foremost infectious disease expert, predicted up to 200,000 Americans will eventually die from COVID-19 during his own TV appearance Sunday morning.

