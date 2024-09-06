CVS robbery suspect arrested after allegedly targeting two DC locations over 20 times

D.C. police announced Friday that they’ve arrested a particularly busy alleged thief.

28-year-old Emmanual Hart is accused of stealing nearly $8,000 worth of merchandise from two CVS locations between June 28 and July 27. Altogether, investigators believe Hart stole from the stores more than 20 times. One of the locations is in the 1600 block of P St NW. The other is not far away, in the 1400 block of P St NW.

"People walking in and just taking whatever they want is ridiculous," shopper Norbert Kupinski said in front of one of the stores Friday evening.

"This has been happening quite a few times," Amr Saye, who lives nearby, told Fox 5.

Other CVS locations throughout the region have dealt with rampant theft as well. As a result, some stores have cleared shelves of certain items. Meanwhile, others have opted to lock up popular products like drinks.

Also, in July, a representative of CVS told a judge , "Thefts committed by repeat offenders … have caused several stores within the district to close."

"It’s rampant throughout the city and something has to be done," Kupinski added.

FOX 5 reached out to CVS for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.