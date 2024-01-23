Columbia Heights CVS plauged by crime closing in February

A CVS store in Columbia Heights that has been plagued by robberies is closing its doors after struggling with months of near-constant crime that left shelves empty.

"We’ve made the difficult decision to close our store at 3031 14th St. NW in Columbia Heights on Feb. 29. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 1755 Columbia Rd. NW. to ensure patients have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care," said in a statement to FOX 5.

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community," the statement continued.

They add that all employees at the store are being offered "comparable roles" within the company.

FOX 5 spoke with staff at the Columbia Heights store back in October. They said dozens of kids were regularly going in to steal chips and drinks before school, after school, and late at night.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ CVS store shelves bare after thieves repeatedly target robberies around delivery times, workers say

The employees also said the thieves were aware of when shipments were coming and targeted the store at those times. Some even alleged that street vendors were paying people to steal from the store so they could re-sell the goods.

Street vendors do line 14th Street selling items like toothbrushes, men and women body wash, car fresheners, and laundry and cleaning supplies but their no evidence of where the goods came from.

A Five Below store in the same plaza as the CVS shut down for good on Jan. 14.

The Columbia Heights Target has an armed guard at the entrance and a sign warning that minors must be accompanied by an adult.

As crime continues to impact the area, residents are wondering what, if anything, can put a stop to the thefts that are forcing businesses to close their doors.