‘Cupid’ the cat wounded by arrow has recovered and is ready for adoption

“Cupid” the cat – who was shot with an arrow in West Virginia – has undergone surgery in Arlington, and is now ready for adoption.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington says there are some stipulations – mainly that a potential owner must live in D.C., Maryland, or Virginia.

They will hold a drawing for prospective owners on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

