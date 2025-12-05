Friendship Heights Cheesecake Factory announces it's closing

The Brief The Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Friendship Heights is closing. It's been operating on Wisconsin Ave. for 34 years. Many residents are reacting to the news that the long-time staple is closing.



D.C. residents are reacting after finding out that a beloved Cheesecake Factory in Friendship Heights is closing.

What we know:

The restaurant is located at 5335 Wisconsin Ave., NW, in the Chevy Chase neighborhood in D.C. It's a staple in the busy area packed with several stores and businesses.

The company says the location has been in operation for more than three decades, but they have determined that it's time to close the doors there.

The last day of service will be Jan. 24, 2026.

What they're saying:

Many seem upset by the decision to close the 34-year-old restaurant.

"Everyone in DC for the past 30 years went there for a date," – StikeDChristmas

"The end of an era" – Druluci6

"Omg I’m devastated….legit about to pass out… omg I can’t take it … nooooooooooo," – Priscilla Reiss

But others say "good riddance."

"Cheesecake Factory: The only place in America almost as tacky as a Trump Hotel but with franchise pricing," – iHateJaVonni

Full statement:

"After extensive review and analysis, the company made the difficult decision to discontinue operation of our restaurant in Chevy Chase. Our last day of service will be January 24, 2026. We are working with our staff to help transition them to other opportunities, including transfers to our other restaurants. We have truly enjoyed being a part of the local community over the last 34 years and hope to continue to serve all our Washington, D.C. guests at our nearby restaurant locations." ~Alethea Rowe Senior Director, Public Relations and Global Branding The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated