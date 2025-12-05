Police confirm body found on Indian Creek Trail in College Park is missing DC teen

The Brief The remains of 14-year-old Jefferson Amaya Ayala, missing since August 2, were found in Indian Creek Stream Valley Park, and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Neighbors are shocked a missing D.C. teen ended up miles away in their Berwyn Heights community and are expressing growing concerns about safety. Police are searching for suspects and a motive, urging anyone with information to call 911.



A search is on for the suspect or suspects who killed a 14-year-old teen and dumped his body in a Maryland park.

14-year-old Jefferson Amaya Ayala disappeared over the summer. His death is now a homicide investigation after his remains were found on the Indian Creek Train in Berwyn Heights.

What we know:

Ayala was last seen at his home in the area of the 1400 block of Sheridan Street in Northwest on August 2.

On November 3, the search for Jefferson led investigators with Prince George’s County Police, D.C. Police, and the FBI to Indian Creek Stream Valley Park, where they found human remains.

About a month later, police are confirming that those remains are, in fact, the 14-year-old’s.

What they're saying:

A number of neighbors we spoke with Friday are trying to figure out how a boy went missing from D.C. and ended up 10 to 12 miles away right here in their community.

"That’s terrible. This is a good neighborhood, we’ve never had any problems," said neighbor Maryanne Eley.

"It’s actually scary," said another neighbor. "I’m worried about this community and where we are going. I know that there is more police presence, but even then I truly believe that more policing is a remedy to the problem — but preventative measures are more important."

What's next:

Right now, police are looking for a suspect — and a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.