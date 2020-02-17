Cat struck with arrow still has ‘long road ahead,’ Arlington County animal advocates say

WARNING: The photos and content in this post are very graphic in nature.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington is asking for the public’s help after a cat wound up in its care suffering with an arrow in his head.

The organization says a rescue group in West Virginia had rushed the cat – named “Cupid” – to a hospital, where a veterinarian told them the arrow had been lodged in his head for “at least a week.”

The organization didn’t have the money to pay for the surgery, so they reached out to the AWLA.

Surgeons discovered that the arrow had spared Cupid’s major organs, but it had left him with a severe infection.

AWLA says the surgery was “very intense” for the young, underweight cat.

They’re asking for people to contribute to his recovery – and that of other animals.