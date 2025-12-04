Woodley Park Metro Station reopens flood causes shut down

The Brief Woodley Park Metro Station was temporarily shut down on Thursday due to flooding. Officials say the flood was caused by a water main break. The delays caused frustration for many riders throughout the evening commute.



A flood shut down the Woodley Park Metro station on Thursday.

Crews were working for hours throughout the day to fix the water main break and remove water from the station.

It finally reopened around 10:30 p.m.

Major Metro mess:



Cell phone video showed water near the platform after the water main broke around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Red Line trains had to bypass the Woodley Park Metro Station.

Metro Transit Police and WMATA employees told people what happened and let them know that they can take shuttle buses to the Dupont Circle or the Cleveland Park Metro stations.

What they're saying:

The delays forced riders to be inconvenienced as they anxiously wanted to get out of the cold to get home.

"I’m trying to get to class. I’m a student and I have a night class, and I’m going to very late to that class, so I’m pretty stressed about it," rider Justine Cenzer told FOX 5.

"I’m on my way back from work and I’m not able to get home so I’m trying to figure out a way home," said Jacqui Nkhonjera.

What's next:

Details on exactly where the water main break occurred, or what caused it, are not yet clear.

Officials advise riders to follow Metrorail Info for all current operating statuses.