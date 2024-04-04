Metro sees drop in crime, fare evasion down by 50%, WMATA says

Metro says they’ve seen positive trends in recent months, including less fare evasion and crime.

New numbers released Thursday show that efforts to reduce fare evasion and increase safety are working, WMATA says.

According to Metro, there were 22 million bus and rail trips in March, which is 14% higher than last year. They say even though ridership is up, fare evasion is down 50% on rail compared to last year and crime is down 19% in 2024 compared to last year.

They added that paid ridership is up 24%, meaning fare evasion remains on the decline across the system.

"We have made great efforts to improve service and safety across all hours and all days of the week, and it is paying off," said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. "We are moving customers in numbers that we haven’t seen in years, which boosts the economy, decreases congestion, and supports sustainability throughout the region. We thank everyone for taking transit and our team for delivering great service."

Metro installed new fare gates at 33 of their 98 stations.

The transit agency began installing the new gate modifications in July 2023 at the first stations including Fort Totten, Pentagon City, Bethesda , Vienna , Mt. Vernon Square, and Addison Road.

The new fare gate design includes an L-shape door panel that extends over the fare gate to minimize gaps between the openings and the barrier height went from the original 28 inches to 55 inches.

When it comes to crime, Metro says Transit Police have stepped up fare enforcement efforts, writing hundreds of citations for fare evasion in March and arresting more than 20 people with outstanding warrants.