Donna Rae Garff Marriott, matriarch of Marriott hotel family, dies at 90

The Brief Donna Rae Garff Marriott has died at the age of 90, Marriott International announced. She was the wife of Marriott Executive Chairman Emeritus Bill Marriott Jr. The company remembered her as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and community leader.



Donna Rae Garff Marriott, the wife of Marriott International Executive Chairman Emeritus Bill Marriott Jr. and a longtime figure in the Marriott hotel family, has died at the age of 90, the company announced.

What we know:

Marriott International announced that Donna Rae Garff Marriott passed away on Dec. 31, 2025.

In a statement, the company described her as a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and community leader, noting her deep commitment to family and service.

She was married to Bill Marriott Jr., who has led Marriott International for decades and helped grow it into one of the world’s largest hotel companies.

Remembered for family and service

According to the company, Donna Marriott was known for her quiet leadership, strong faith and dedication to her family and community. Marriott International said her influence was felt not only within her family, but also through the values of service and care that shaped the company’s culture.

Bill and Donna Marriott, 1997 (Photo: Marriott International)

A lasting legacy

Marriott International said Donna Marriott’s legacy lives on through her family and the many lives she touched through her example of compassion, generosity and commitment to others.