COVID-19 vaccine site in Montgomery County to transition to mass vaccination site this week

The COVID-19 vaccine site at the Montgomery College Germantown Campus will transition to a state mass vaccination site this week.

Montgomery County health officials say the transition will take place on April 8.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The mass vaccination site in Germantown is one of the six addition mass vaccination sites announced by Governor Larry Hogan at the end of March.

Maryland is currently in Phase 2B of the vaccine plan with nearly three million doses administered and over one million full vaccinated.