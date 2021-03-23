Maryland Governor Larry Hogan confirms mass vaccination site for Montgomery County, 5 other locations

After last week’s confusion between local and state leaders, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan confirmed on Tuesday that Montgomery County will have its own mass vaccination site.

Just as Montgomery County leaders revealed last week, the site will be at Montgomery College’s Germantown campus.

The site is scheduled to be operational by April 5.

The state will also be adding six more mass vaccination sites in Anne Arundel County, Frederick County, Howard County, and elsewhere.

The Anne Arundel and Frederick sites are on pace to be established by April 12.

The new sites will bring the state’s total to 12 by the end of April.



