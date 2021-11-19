Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 vaccine dosage mix-ups among children at local pharmacies leads to hesitancy among parents

Recent cases of COVID-19 vaccine mix-ups for kids have been reported in the DMV, leading some parents to be more hesitant about getting their child vaccinated.

FOX 5 spoke to Dr. Wilburn Chen with the University of Maryland School of Medicine to learn more about what parents can do to ease their worries.

"To just simply say, ‘Hey, can you confirm that that’s that orange cap vial that you just drew it from? Can you confirm that you're giving a pediatric dose rather than an adult dose?'" says Dr. Chen. "Because again, they are humans as well and they might need just a check just to stop amongst all the busyness and to just verify." 

Watch FOX 5's full interview with Dr. Chen above.

